Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Price Target Raised to $46.00 at Morgan Stanley

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $31.50 to $47.50 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.96.

NASDAQ GLPI traded up $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $44.43. 3,868 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,132,043. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 12 month low of $12.78 and a 12 month high of $48.40. The company has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.09). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 39.46% and a return on equity of 21.46%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 7,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total value of $318,106.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 13,562 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total value of $579,504.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,692 shares of company stock worth $2,429,413. Corporate insiders own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 813,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,486,000 after purchasing an additional 169,834 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 88,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after acquiring an additional 25,538 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 404,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,147,000 after acquiring an additional 78,126 shares during the period. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

