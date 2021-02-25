Gabelli Value Plus+ Trust (LON:GVP) Shares Gap Up to $151.00

Gabelli Value Plus+ Trust Plc (LON:GVP) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 151 ($1.97), but opened at GBX 157 ($2.05). Gabelli Value Plus+ Trust shares last traded at GBX 148 ($1.93), with a volume of 33,587 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 147.16 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 130.65.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 28th were given a GBX 0.10 ($0.00) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.07%.

Gabelli Value Plus+ Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Investec Bank Plc. The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

