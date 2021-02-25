Gabelli Funds LLC Purchases New Position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY)

Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HY. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 278.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $260,000. 43.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Hyster-Yale Materials Handling news, insider John C. Butler, Jr. acquired 104,486 shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.04 per share, for a total transaction of $6,168,853.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Alfred M. Et Al Rankin sold 83,734 shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total transaction of $4,647,237.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 30.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HY opened at $96.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 59.59 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.44 and its 200 day moving average is $57.26. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.25 and a 12 month high of $102.17.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.3175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Company Profile

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. It manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. The company markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

