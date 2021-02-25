Gabelli Funds LLC Invests $228,000 in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY)

Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV bought a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Samson Rock Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 2,707 shares during the last quarter. 37.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure stock opened at $37.09 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.67 and its 200 day moving average is $34.53. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a one year low of $17.74 and a one year high of $48.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.86, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.76.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $35.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.60.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, natural gas, transmission and transportation infrastructures, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 25 assets comprising 1,496 MW of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 1,166 miles of electric transmission lines; and 10.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

