Gabelli Funds LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 85.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,000 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,915,000. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,202 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 90,887 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $13,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 29,542 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,853,000 after purchasing an additional 10,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 514,239 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $73,845,000 after purchasing an additional 37,283 shares during the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EA stock opened at $137.68 on Thursday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.69 and a 1-year high of $150.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $143.36 and its 200 day moving average is $134.27. The company has a market cap of $39.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.66, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 23.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

In other Electronic Arts news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.64, for a total value of $792,524.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,502,914.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.36, for a total value of $13,262,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 496 shares in the company, valued at $73,090.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,925 shares of company stock valued at $16,466,045. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EA shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $133.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James started coverage on Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $164.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Sunday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 price target (up previously from $171.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.23.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

