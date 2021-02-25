Gabelli Funds LLC Acquires New Stake in Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:NEBCU)

Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:NEBCU) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

OTCMKTS:NEBCU opened at $10.45 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.10. Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.30 and a 1-year high of $13.07.

About Nebula Caravel Acquisition

There is no company description available for Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp.

