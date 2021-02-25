G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) Price Target Cut to $68.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) had its price target dropped by Needham & Company LLC from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 170.49% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on GTHX. Raymond James downgraded shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. G1 Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

G1 Therapeutics stock opened at $25.14 on Thursday. G1 Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.80 and a 12 month high of $37.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.29. The company has a current ratio of 7.45, a quick ratio of 7.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $956.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 2.44.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.18. On average, equities research analysts forecast that G1 Therapeutics will post -2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark A. Velleca sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total value of $260,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,354,080.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark A. Velleca sold 30,000 shares of G1 Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total value of $585,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,000 shares in the company, valued at $917,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 129,165 shares of company stock worth $2,825,649 over the last quarter. Insiders own 14.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTHX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 201,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 222.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 19,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer(SCLC), as well as Phase 2 clinical trial for patients with first-line (SCLC) and metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; lerociclib, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer and in Phase 1b clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer; and rintodestrant, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase I/2 clinical trial.

