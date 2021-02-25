G.Research Weighs in on Nabriva Therapeutics plc’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:NBRV)

Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) – Equities research analysts at G.Research boosted their FY2020 EPS estimates for Nabriva Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 22nd. G.Research analyst K. Kedra now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($5.80) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($6.00). G.Research also issued estimates for Nabriva Therapeutics’ FY2021 earnings at ($3.10) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.00) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.75) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.35) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.83.

NASDAQ:NBRV opened at $2.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a current ratio of 4.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.52. Nabriva Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.31 and a fifty-two week high of $16.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NBRV. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $122,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 633,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 266,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $343,000. 23.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's lead product candidate is lefamulin, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection; and that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric infections, as well as sexually transmitted infections, osteomyelitis, and prosthetic joint infections.

