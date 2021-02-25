FY2021 Earnings Forecast for THK Co., Ltd. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:THKLY)

THK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THKLY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for THK in a report released on Sunday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Fukuhara now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.58. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for THK’s FY2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on THKLY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded THK from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised THK from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised THK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

THKLY opened at $16.61 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of -415.25 and a beta of 1.40. THK has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $18.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

About THK

THK Co, Ltd. manufactures and supplies machinery components worldwide. It provides linear motion (LM) guides, spline nuts, LM strokes, cross roller guides, linear ball slides, flat rollers, slide rails, LM guide actuators, ball splines, linear bushes, precision linear packs, cross roller tables, LM rollers, and slide packs.

