FY2020 EPS Estimates for Parkland Co. Cut by National Bank Financial (TSE:PKI)

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) – Analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Parkland in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.73. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PKI. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Parkland from C$45.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. CIBC decreased their price target on Parkland from C$51.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Parkland from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. TD Securities increased their price target on Parkland from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Parkland in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Parkland currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$47.82.

TSE PKI opened at C$39.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.84 billion and a PE ratio of 28.85. Parkland has a 12 month low of C$17.57 and a 12 month high of C$45.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$39.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$38.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.52.

In other news, Senior Officer Colin Peter Kilty sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.21, for a total value of C$196,052.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,131,455.30. Also, Senior Officer Robert Berthold Espey sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.00, for a total value of C$336,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 536,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$22,544,046. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 53,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,198,972.

Parkland Company Profile

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Canada Retail, Canada Commercial, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada Retail segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,863 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, and Pioneer, as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

