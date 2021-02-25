Future (OTCMKTS:FRNWF) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Future (OTCMKTS:FRNWF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Future in a report on Friday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a report on Friday, November 27th.

Shares of FRNWF stock opened at $26.48 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.00. Future has a fifty-two week low of $12.80 and a fifty-two week high of $26.48.

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.

