Frontline Ltd. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:FRO)

Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Frontline in a research report issued on Monday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now expects that the shipping company will earn $0.37 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.36. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Frontline’s FY2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The shipping company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05). Frontline had a return on equity of 34.28% and a net margin of 38.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Frontline in a research note on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. DNB Markets lowered shares of Frontline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Frontline from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Danske lowered shares of Frontline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.19 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Frontline presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.61.

Shares of FRO opened at $6.98 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.77. Frontline has a 52 week low of $5.28 and a 52 week high of $11.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Frontline by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 237,612 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 109,908 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frontline in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in shares of Frontline by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 13,737 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frontline in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Frontline by 321.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,190 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 21,507 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

Frontline Company Profile

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 71 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. Frontline Ltd.

