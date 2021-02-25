Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Freshpet Inc. is a pet food company. The company manufactures and markets natural fresh foods, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States and Canada. Freshpet provides meats- based recipes, such as chicken, beef, lamb and salmon; fruits and vegetables, such as carrots, peas and leafy green vegetables, and high-fiber grains, such as brown rice, oats and barley. It sells its products under the Freshpet, Dognation, and Dog Joy brand names. Freshpet Inc. is headquartered in Secaucus, New Jersey. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Freshpet in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised Freshpet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Freshpet from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Oppenheimer raised Freshpet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Freshpet from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.44.

Shares of Freshpet stock opened at $154.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,408.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.59. Freshpet has a 12 month low of $40.79 and a 12 month high of $173.52.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $84.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.59 million. Freshpet had a return on equity of 1.49% and a net margin of 1.60%. Freshpet’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Freshpet will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Freshpet news, Director Daryl G. Brewster sold 16,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.76, for a total transaction of $2,195,408.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,950,132.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRPT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Freshpet by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Freshpet by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Freshpet by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 15,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Freshpet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Freshpet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,935,000. Institutional investors own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

