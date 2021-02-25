Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) Given a €65.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) has been assigned a €65.00 ($76.47) price target by equities researchers at Warburg Research in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 83.46% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €55.95 ($65.82) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €46.28 ($54.45).

FRE opened at €35.43 ($41.68) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €37.18 and its 200-day moving average is €37.51. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €60.16 ($70.78) and a 52-week high of €80.00 ($94.12).

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

