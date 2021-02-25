Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) Given a €61.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) has been assigned a €61.00 ($71.76) price objective by Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.43% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on FME. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €51.10 ($60.12) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Independent Research set a €76.00 ($89.41) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €70.18 ($82.56).

Shares of FME stock opened at €57.86 ($68.07) on Tuesday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €53.50 ($62.94) and a fifty-two week high of €79.96 ($94.07). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €64.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €69.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.14, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $16.95 billion and a PE ratio of 12.91.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

