Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The pipeline company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $96.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.20 million. Frank’s International had a negative net margin of 72.93% and a negative return on equity of 10.38%. Frank’s International’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS.

FI traded up $0.65 on Wednesday, reaching $4.71. The company had a trading volume of 3,381,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,129,662. Frank’s International has a fifty-two week low of $1.49 and a fifty-two week high of $5.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.08 and its 200 day moving average is $2.45.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Frank’s International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

Frank's International N.V. provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Tubular Running Services, Tubulars, and Cementing Equipment.

