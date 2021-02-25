Franklin Street Properties Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP)

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 634 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 975% compared to the average daily volume of 59 call options.

In related news, Director Brian N. Hansen purchased 62,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.14 per share, with a total value of $258,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 141,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,460.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dennis J. Mcgillicuddy purchased 122,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.34 per share, with a total value of $532,639.52. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,195.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSP. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Franklin Street Properties by 53.6% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 44,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 15,590 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 67.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 36,244 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 96.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 13,394 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 4.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 247,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 10,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 2.9% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 96,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 2,688 shares during the last quarter. 78.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:FSP opened at $5.11 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.43 and a 200 day moving average of $4.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Franklin Street Properties has a 52 week low of $3.34 and a 52 week high of $7.75. The company has a market capitalization of $548.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -255.50 and a beta of 0.98.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.09. Franklin Street Properties had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a negative return on equity of 0.16%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Franklin Street Properties will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. Franklin Street Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.56%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FSP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Franklin Street Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.31.

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.

