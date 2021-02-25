Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 50,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,342,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.0% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.6% during the third quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 11,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.5% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 39,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 86.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $273,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,043,952. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 3,500 shares of company stock worth $314,828 in the last three months. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist lifted their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $96.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.53.

Shares of FBHS opened at $87.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.88. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a one year low of $33.90 and a one year high of $93.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.80.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 8.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. This is a positive change from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America under the Diamond, Aristokraft, Mid-Continent, Kitchen Craft, Homecrest, Omega, StarMark, Ultracraft, Kemper, Schrock, Decora, and Mantra brand names.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.