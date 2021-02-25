Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Shares Acquired by Taurus Asset Management LLC

Taurus Asset Management LLC increased its position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 506.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143,322 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,705 shares during the period. Taurus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $10,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTV. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Fortive in the third quarter valued at approximately $266,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Fortive by 13.6% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 85,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,551,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fortive by 5.6% in the third quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 9,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in Fortive by 14.1% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 22,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH boosted its stake in Fortive by 0.7% in the third quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH now owns 138,418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,549,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

FTV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut Fortive from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $71.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Fortive from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Fortive from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley cut Fortive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Fortive from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.73.

In other news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.23, for a total transaction of $124,173.81. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,544,390.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP William W. Pringle sold 65,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.62, for a total transaction of $4,472,994.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 153,860 shares in the company, valued at $10,557,873.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,904 shares of company stock worth $5,595,631. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE FTV traded down $0.44 on Thursday, hitting $67.20. 19,650 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,355,095. Fortive Co. has a 52-week low of $37.31 and a 52-week high of $82.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $22.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.61.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. Fortive had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Equities analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.05%.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, facilities management, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications, as well as environmental, health, and safety applications.

