Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.31 EPS

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.31, Fidelity Earnings reports. Forterra had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 2.17%.

FRTA stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.28. 1,554,974 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 656,956. Forterra has a one year low of $3.45 and a one year high of $23.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 48.54 and a beta of 2.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.48.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FRTA shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Forterra in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Forterra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Forterra in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Forterra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Forterra in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.80.

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. The company offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.

