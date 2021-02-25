Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Sells 416 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 416 shares during the quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 75.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. DZ Bank raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.22.

RTX stock traded down $3.80 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $73.87. 196,472 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,630,713. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.85. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $40.72 and a 12 month high of $87.03.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $16.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

