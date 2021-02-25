Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Sells 3,765 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 32.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,765 shares during the quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MS. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the third quarter worth about $25,000. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 87.3% during the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.05.

Shares of NYSE MS traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $78.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 736,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,579,783. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $27.20 and a 12-month high of $80.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.63. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

In other news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total value of $12,796,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,249,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,326,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total value of $1,379,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,020,145.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 212,380 shares of company stock worth $15,582,671 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

