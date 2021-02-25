Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 857 Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 6,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 4,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $7.80 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $252.33. The company had a trading volume of 53,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 944,491. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $259.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.51. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $133.57 and a 12-month high of $269.89.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Article: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.