Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Purchases 9,800 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 588.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $2,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in KLA by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 79,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,690,000 after purchasing an additional 24,559 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in KLA by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 62,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,292,000 after purchasing an additional 5,015 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited boosted its holdings in KLA by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 9,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,188 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of KLA by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its position in shares of KLA by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 11,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KLAC has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Argus raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $308.00 price objective (up previously from $271.00) on shares of KLA in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $263.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. KLA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.50.

Shares of KLAC stock traded down $21.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $307.18. The stock had a trading volume of 42,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,208,634. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $302.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.97. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $110.19 and a 52-week high of $342.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.33 billion, a PE ratio of 39.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.05. KLA had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 65.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. KLA’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

In other news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,216 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.60, for a total transaction of $1,271,545.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,194,849.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,287 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.90, for a total transaction of $387,258.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,739.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

