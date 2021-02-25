Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,784 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,931 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises about 1.5% of Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $6,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHF. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,522.7% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $67,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.30. The stock had a trading volume of 146,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,802,504. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $21.90 and a 1 year high of $38.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.14.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

