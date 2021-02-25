Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Has $11.47 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,315 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,401,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,497,000 after purchasing an additional 775,040 shares during the period. Acorns Advisers LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 38.7% during the third quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 4,241,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,197 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,119,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,217,000 after purchasing an additional 122,376 shares during the period. Nippon Life Insurance Co. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $596,934,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,927,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,404,000 after purchasing an additional 244,297 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $8.46 on Thursday, reaching $351.70. 485,153 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,280,505. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $200.55 and a 52 week high of $362.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $352.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $328.96.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

