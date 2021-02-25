Flushing Financial Co. (FFIC) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 11th

Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the bank on Friday, March 26th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th.

Flushing Financial has increased its dividend by 16.7% over the last three years.

FFIC stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,152. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.66. The stock has a market cap of $608.10 million, a PE ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.86. Flushing Financial has a 52-week low of $8.86 and a 52-week high of $22.11.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. Flushing Financial had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 15.61%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Flushing Financial will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Flushing Financial news, EVP Francis W. Korzekwinski sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total value of $47,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,064,779.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FFIC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised Flushing Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd.

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

