Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) posted its earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Flowserve had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $985.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:FLS traded down $0.93 during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,772. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 39.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.57. Flowserve has a fifty-two week low of $18.98 and a fifty-two week high of $44.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FLS. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet raised Flowserve from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Flowserve has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

