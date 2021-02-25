Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $985.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.96 million. Flowserve had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 3.38%. Flowserve’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share.
Shares of Flowserve stock traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,772. Flowserve has a 12 month low of $18.98 and a 12 month high of $44.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.91 and a 200 day moving average of $33.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 39.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.91.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.
About Flowserve
Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).
Further Reading: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?
Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.