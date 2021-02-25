Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $985.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.96 million. Flowserve had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 3.38%. Flowserve’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share.

Shares of Flowserve stock traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,772. Flowserve has a 12 month low of $18.98 and a 12 month high of $44.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.91 and a 200 day moving average of $33.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 39.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

FLS has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Flowserve in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Flowserve in a research note on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet raised Flowserve from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Flowserve in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Flowserve currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.33.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

