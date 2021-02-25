Flamingo (FLM) Trading Down 35.6% Over Last Week

Flamingo (CURRENCY:FLM) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 24th. During the last week, Flamingo has traded down 35.6% against the US dollar. One Flamingo token can currently be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00000677 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Flamingo has a total market cap of $51.15 million and $35.87 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $248.20 or 0.00492968 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001987 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.49 or 0.00066513 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000932 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.59 or 0.00080627 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000688 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.26 or 0.00060096 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $236.34 or 0.00469403 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.56 or 0.00072606 BTC.

Flamingo Profile

Flamingo launched on September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens. Flamingo’s official message board is medium.com/flamingo-finance . The official website for Flamingo is flamingo.finance . Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance

Flamingo Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flamingo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flamingo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flamingo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

