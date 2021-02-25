FirstGroup (OTCMKTS:FGROY) Trading Down 1.6%

FirstGroup plc (OTCMKTS:FGROY) shares fell 1.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.19 and last traded at $1.23. 3,386 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 60% from the average session volume of 2,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.25.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FGROY. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of FirstGroup in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FirstGroup in a report on Friday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of FirstGroup in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FirstGroup in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.08 and a 200 day moving average of $0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.72.

FirstGroup plc provides passenger transport services. The company operates through five segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail. The First Student segment offers student transportation services through a fleet of approximately 43,000 yellow school buses in North America.

