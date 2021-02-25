FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE raised its position in FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) by 25.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,666 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of FirstCash by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of FirstCash by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 23,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of FirstCash by 5.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 584,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,453,000 after purchasing an additional 30,996 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,752,000 after acquiring an additional 10,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in shares of FirstCash in the third quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.75.

FirstCash stock opened at $66.10 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 0.75. FirstCash, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.15 and a 12-month high of $85.96.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $392.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.53 million. FirstCash had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The business’s revenue was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that FirstCash, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. FirstCash’s payout ratio is 27.76%.

FirstCash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

