First Trust Advisors LP Has $2.17 Million Stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,581 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $2,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EQR. Long Pond Capital LP raised its stake in Equity Residential by 143.2% during the third quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 2,942,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732,808 shares in the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P acquired a new position in Equity Residential during the third quarter worth $33,801,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Equity Residential by 111.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 921,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,307,000 after acquiring an additional 484,815 shares in the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB acquired a new position in Equity Residential during the third quarter worth $21,921,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Equity Residential during the third quarter worth $18,226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

EQR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on Equity Residential from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Truist upgraded Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Equity Residential from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Evercore ISI upgraded Equity Residential from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Equity Residential from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

In other news, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 7,244 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total transaction of $427,033.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

EQR stock opened at $69.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.80. The company has a market cap of $25.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.81. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $45.42 and a twelve month high of $86.21.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). Equity Residential had a net margin of 35.97% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $613.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

