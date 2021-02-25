First Trust Advisors LP Grows Position in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) by 258.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,088 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 41,888 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.18% of Vocera Communications worth $2,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,892,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $120,109,000 after purchasing an additional 43,391 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 1,557,172.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 513,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,255,000 after purchasing an additional 513,867 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 208,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,075,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 196,514 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,056,000 after purchasing an additional 13,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 189,453 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,868,000 after purchasing an additional 10,554 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 14,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.56, for a total value of $495,452.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sharon O’keefe sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total value of $331,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,441.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 122,772 shares of company stock valued at $5,266,400. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VCRA shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vocera Communications in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Stephens initiated coverage on Vocera Communications in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Vocera Communications from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Vocera Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Vocera Communications from $32.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Shares of VCRA stock opened at $43.82 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -121.72 and a beta of 0.08. Vocera Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.89 and a 1 year high of $55.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.91.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.08. Vocera Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.63% and a negative net margin of 5.99%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vocera Communications, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Vocera Communications Company Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, retail, energy, education, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrates with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

