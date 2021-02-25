First Trust Advisors LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its holdings in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,984 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Kadant were worth $2,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of KAI. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Kadant in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kadant in the third quarter worth $101,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Kadant in the third quarter worth $288,000. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in Kadant in the third quarter worth $324,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Kadant by 63.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. 95.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Kadant news, COO Eric T. Langevin sold 15,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.82, for a total transaction of $2,064,464.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 53,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,203,756.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael J. Mckenney sold 5,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.12, for a total value of $745,321.92. Insiders have sold 26,647 shares of company stock valued at $3,616,728 over the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barrington Research upgraded Kadant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Kadant from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sidoti lifted their target price on Kadant from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $189.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.00.

Shares of KAI opened at $167.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.22. Kadant Inc. has a one year low of $52.71 and a one year high of $169.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.45, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $149.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.85.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. Kadant had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 7.35%. On average, analysts predict that Kadant Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kadant

Kadant, Inc engages in designing and manufacturing products used in industries ranging from paper to plastics and textiles to tires. It operates through the following segments: Papermaking Systems, Wood Processing Systems, and Fiber-based Products Business segments. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets equipments and products for the global papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries.

