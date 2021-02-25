First Trust Advisors LP Buys 11,495 Shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 129,831 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,495 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Wabash National were worth $2,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Wabash National in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,803,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Wabash National by 234.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 34,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 24,292 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Wabash National in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 331.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 113,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 17,248 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WNC shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Wabash National from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Wabash National from $10.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

In related news, Director Larry J. Magee sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total transaction of $152,550.00. Also, Director John E. Kunz sold 4,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total transaction of $87,313.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,182,216. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wabash National stock opened at $17.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $922.92 million, a P/E ratio of -14.40 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.33. Wabash National Co. has a 12-month low of $6.26 and a 12-month high of $19.17.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. Wabash National had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a positive return on equity of 9.08%. The firm had revenue of $404.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wabash National Co. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.75%.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes transportation and various industrial products primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment provides dry van trailers; platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies, big tire haulers, and steel coil haulers; aftermarket parts and services; and used trailers.

