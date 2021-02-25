First Trust Advisors LP Acquires Shares of 57,311 Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD)

First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 57,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,493,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ACCD. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Accolade in the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Accolade in the third quarter valued at approximately $146,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Accolade in the third quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Accolade in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Accolade in the third quarter valued at approximately $370,000. 34.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ACCD shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Accolade in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Accolade from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Accolade from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Accolade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Accolade from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accolade presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.67.
Shares of NASDAQ:ACCD opened at $46.14 on Thursday. Accolade, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.68 and a 12 month high of $65.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.92.
Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $38.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.20 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Accolade, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Accolade Company Profile
Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and with multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.
