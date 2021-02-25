First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 76,141 Shares of EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) by 214.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 111,578 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 76,141 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in EchoStar were worth $2,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in EchoStar by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,507 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 4,635 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in EchoStar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,060,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co bought a new position in EchoStar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,952,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in EchoStar by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 48,613 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in EchoStar by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,252 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on SATS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EchoStar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of EchoStar from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th.

Shares of SATS stock opened at $23.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.83 and a beta of 0.69. EchoStar Co. has a 52 week low of $19.75 and a 52 week high of $38.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.87 and a 200-day moving average of $24.87.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $489.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.00 million. EchoStar had a negative net margin of 5.10% and a negative return on equity of 2.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.55) EPS. Analysts anticipate that EchoStar Co. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband Internet services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segments offers broadband satellite technologies and Internet services for home and small to medium-sized businesses, and satellite services; and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communication solutions for aeronautical and government enterprises, as well as consumers.

