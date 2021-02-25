First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 15,012 Shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 39.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,143 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after buying an additional 15,012 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.16% of Perficient worth $2,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Perficient by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,509 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Perficient by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,551 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Perficient by 14.7% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,406 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Perficient by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,730 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of Perficient by 3.1% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 16,400 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 93.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Perficient news, Director David S. Lundeen sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total transaction of $289,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,778,853.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $470,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,290,511. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,375,930 over the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on Perficient from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Perficient from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Perficient has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.80.

Shares of PRFT opened at $58.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.26, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.23 and a 200 day moving average of $47.18. Perficient, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.88 and a 12 month high of $63.56.

Perficient Profile

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementation services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

