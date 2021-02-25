First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.36.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

In other First Industrial Realty Trust news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 25,000 shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $1,083,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 232,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,076,073.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,557,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,749,000 after buying an additional 187,345 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,516,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,408,000 after buying an additional 488,625 shares in the last quarter. Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $44,911,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $6,099,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. 96.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FR traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $43.13. 1,389,818 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 879,087. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $25.89 and a 12-month high of $44.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57 and a beta of 0.84.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $112.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.69 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 46.84% and a return on equity of 11.50%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 57.47%.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

Featured Article: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.