First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) Hits New 1-Year High at $44.23

First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $44.23 and last traded at $43.31, with a volume of 877 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.97.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, February 6th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $598.52 million, a P/E ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.90.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The bank reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.27. First Financial had a net margin of 25.62% and a return on equity of 8.98%. Analysts expect that First Financial Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,202,386 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,713,000 after purchasing an additional 51,421 shares in the last quarter. First Financialcorp IN grew its holdings in shares of First Financial by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 747,545 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,035,000 after buying an additional 59,302 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Financial by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 228,934 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,894,000 after buying an additional 4,922 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Financial by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 125,252 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,867,000 after buying an additional 8,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Financial by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,930 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,659,000 after buying an additional 11,044 shares in the last quarter. 57.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:THFF)

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

