First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $18.10

Shares of First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.10 and traded as high as $22.22. First Business Financial Services shares last traded at $22.09, with a volume of 18,232 shares traded.

A number of research firms have commented on FBIZ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Business Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of First Business Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of First Business Financial Services from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of First Business Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 31st.

Get First Business Financial Services alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.54 and a 200-day moving average of $18.10. The stock has a market cap of $188.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 8.46%. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Business Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.87%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in First Business Financial Services by 297.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 335.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in First Business Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in First Business Financial Services by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in First Business Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

About First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ)

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for First Business Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Business Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.