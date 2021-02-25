Firo Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $4.29 Million (FIRO)

Firo (CURRENCY:FIRO) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. Firo has a market capitalization of $63.04 million and $4.29 million worth of Firo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Firo coin can currently be bought for $5.45 or 0.00010759 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Firo has traded down 18.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50,611.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,649.89 or 0.03259919 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $183.84 or 0.00363231 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $539.12 or 0.01065212 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $208.42 or 0.00411794 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $197.10 or 0.00389444 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003841 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.44 or 0.00265623 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00023870 BTC.

Firo Coin Profile

Firo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2016. Firo’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,577,116 coins. The official website for Firo is zcoin.io . Firo’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial

Firo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Firo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Firo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Firo using one of the exchanges listed above.

