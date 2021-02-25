Financial Contrast: Exactus (OTCMKTS:EXDI) versus Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC)

Exactus (OTCMKTS:EXDI) and Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Exactus and Canopy Growth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exactus -534.62% -1,142.18% -169.78% Canopy Growth -312.84% -13.11% -9.66%

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Exactus and Canopy Growth, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Exactus 0 0 0 0 N/A Canopy Growth 5 10 4 1 2.05

Canopy Growth has a consensus price target of $38.57, indicating a potential upside of 8.33%. Given Canopy Growth’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Canopy Growth is more favorable than Exactus.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Exactus shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.2% of Canopy Growth shares are held by institutional investors. 23.6% of Exactus shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Canopy Growth shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Exactus and Canopy Growth’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exactus $350,000.00 34.68 -$9.69 million N/A N/A Canopy Growth $297.34 million 45.00 -$993.37 million $1.32 26.97

Exactus has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Canopy Growth.

Risk & Volatility

Exactus has a beta of 4.95, suggesting that its stock price is 395% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Canopy Growth has a beta of 2.44, suggesting that its stock price is 144% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Canopy Growth beats Exactus on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Exactus

Exactus, Inc., is a farmer and manufacturer of hemp-derived phytocannabinoid products. The company sells its CBD products through its Green Goddess brand and third-party resellers. Exactus is engaged in producing industrial hemp from farms in Oregon and plans to extract and manufacture directly through cGMP facilities. Industrial hemp is a type of cannabis, defined by the federal government as having THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) content of 0.3 percent or less. THC is the psychoactive compound found in cannabis.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Cannabis, Hemp and Other Consumer Products; and Canopy Rivers. The company's products include dried cannabis flowers, oils and concentrates, and softgel capsules. It offers its products under the Tweed, Quatreau, Deep Space, Spectrum Therapeutics, First & Free, TWD, This Works, BioSteel, DNA Genetics CraftGrow, Tokyo Smoke, DOJA, Van der Pop, and Bean & Bud brands. The company also provides growth capital and a strategic support platform that pursues investment opportunities in the global cannabis sector. Canopy Growth Corporation has a clinical research partnership with NEEKA Health Canada and NHL Alumni Association to examine the efficacy of CBD-based therapies as part of the mitigation of persistent post-concussion symptoms. As of February 14, 2020, it operated 28 cannabis retail stores under the Tweed or Tokyo Smoke name. The company was formerly known as Tweed Marijuana Inc. and changed its name to Canopy Growth Corporation in September 2015. Canopy Growth Corporation is headquartered in Smiths Falls, Canada.

