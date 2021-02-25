FIL Ltd Sells 3,143 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

FIL Ltd reduced its stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,143 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Newell Brands in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Newell Brands by 350.5% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Newell Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Newell Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Newell Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NWL stock opened at $24.39 on Thursday. Newell Brands Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.44 and a 12-month high of $26.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.52 and its 200 day moving average is $21.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.06.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is presently 54.12%.

NWL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Newell Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Newell Brands to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Newell Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.82.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Appliances and Cookware, Food and Commercial, Home and Outdoor Living, and Learning and Development. The Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr.

