FIL Ltd Sells 206,326 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

FIL Ltd lessened its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 97.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 206,326 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in Nasdaq by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Nasdaq by 130.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 45,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,940,000 after purchasing an additional 25,493 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in Nasdaq by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 234,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,168,000 after purchasing an additional 20,285 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd raised its position in Nasdaq by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 9,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Nasdaq in the fourth quarter worth about $387,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

In other news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 6,773 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.94, for a total value of $961,359.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $130,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,022 shares of company stock worth $2,265,308. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NDAQ stock opened at $141.99 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.98. The stock has a market cap of $23.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.66 and a 1 year high of $145.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.15. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The firm had revenue of $788.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.20%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $144.00 to $147.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Loop Capital raised shares of Nasdaq from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Nasdaq from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $141.00 to $143.50 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.03.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The company's Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

Read More: Fibonacci Channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.