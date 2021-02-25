FIL Ltd Increases Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

FIL Ltd raised its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 47.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 452 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 865,440 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $211,816,000 after purchasing an additional 6,510 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 703,350 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $172,145,000 after purchasing an additional 9,477 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 545,682 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $133,556,000 after purchasing an additional 153,185 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 278,201 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $68,090,000 after purchasing an additional 12,163 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $94,102,000. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PANW opened at $369.61 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $373.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $297.97. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.47 and a 52-week high of $403.00. The firm has a market cap of $35.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.23 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 8.36% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 2,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.42, for a total transaction of $998,893.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 299,777 shares in the company, valued at $117,938,267.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Amit K. Singh sold 1,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.86, for a total transaction of $417,341.08. Following the transaction, the president now owns 132,539 shares in the company, valued at $40,140,761.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 209,195 shares of company stock worth $68,692,035 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PANW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $237.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $315.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $423.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $372.06.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

