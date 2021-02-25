FIL Ltd Has $542,000 Holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

FIL Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 97.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,491 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,018,155 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 284,554 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,056,000 after buying an additional 36,467 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter valued at about $284,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,181,494 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $411,702,000 after buying an additional 3,887,565 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 319.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 61,994 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 47,217 shares during the last quarter.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BBBY. Robert W. Baird lowered Bed Bath & Beyond from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp lowered Bed Bath & Beyond from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Odeon Capital Group raised Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Standpoint Research downgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bed Bath & Beyond has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.20.

Shares of NASDAQ BBBY opened at $27.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.16. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.96 and a beta of 2.10. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.43 and a 12 month high of $53.90.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The retailer reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

Further Reading: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.