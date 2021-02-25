FIL Ltd Has $389,000 Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

FIL Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 99.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 513,425 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Cummins were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMI. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cummins by 125.8% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Cummins by 82.1% in the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Shares of CMI opened at $259.12 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.03 and a 12-month high of $260.26.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.88%.

CMI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Cummins from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cummins from $251.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Cummins from $277.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Cummins from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Cummins from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.62.

In other Cummins news, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 8,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.10, for a total value of $2,056,143.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,927 shares in the company, valued at $24,492,107.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill E. Cook sold 2,107 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.67, for a total value of $515,519.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,637,475.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,816,552 in the last quarter. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Further Reading: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.