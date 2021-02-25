FIL Ltd Has $310,000 Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

FIL Ltd grew its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 128.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,385 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,788 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 90.5% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 25.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 4.5% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,883 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 26.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. 93.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APTV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Aptiv from $109.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays raised their target price on Aptiv from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded Aptiv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Argus began coverage on Aptiv in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aptiv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.57.

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $155.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $41.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $29.22 and a fifty-two week high of $159.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $145.46 and a 200-day moving average of $113.70.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 13.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

